Cherry Hill Public Schools change course, will start school year remote

Managing the emotions of 'back to school' during the pandemic

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One week before the start of class, Cherry Hill Public Schools announced Tuesday that all students will begin the school year online.

Citing concerns from teachers and staff, school officials said they will delay the previously planned hybrid model. As of Tuesday, students will learn from home until Nov. 4.



In a letter to the school community, the district said teachers at all of its 19 schools asked to delay in-person learning so they could have more time to prepare.

Others voiced concerns surrounding coronavirus and were asking for a leave of absence, officials said.



The school district says all of the buildings are safe and ready for students.

Teachers will deliver remote instruction from their classrooms.
