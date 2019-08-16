Education

Cherry Hill students with unpaid meals could be denied lunches

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Before the school year starts, there is a new debate about unpaid school lunches in South Jersey.

The Cherry Hill Public School District is considering enforcing a policy that would deny lunch to students who owe more than $20 in unpaid meals.

That policy also states that if a student owes more than $10, they will get a tuna fish sandwich, a vegetable and drink option.

The school board says it currently has a $14,000 debt in unpaid lunches.

Parents will get a chance to weigh in during a meeting at the end of the month.

In July, the Wyoming Valley West school board in Pennsylvania warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care.

A Pennsylvania school district is being criticized after sending parents a letter stating that their children would be placed in foster care over their unpaid lunch tabs.



After apologizing for the tone of letter, the school board agreed to accept a donation from Todd Carmichael, chief executive of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, to pay off the $22,000 in overdue bills.

In June, a 9-year-old boy in Napa, California used his allowance money to pay off the lunch debt for his entire third grade class which totaled $74.50.

"I want them to feel happy someone cares about them," Ryan Kirkpatrick said.

A 9-year-old boy is making a difference for his peers in Napa.

