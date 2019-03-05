Cheyney University will end fiscal year with balanced budget, president says

Cheyney University President Aaron Walton announce the school will end this fiscal year w/ a balanced budget for first time in at least six years following alumni fundraising campaign dubbed Resurgence. pic.twitter.com/0L2TA1ealH — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) March 5, 2019

CHEYNEY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Cheyney University, the oldest historically black university in the nation, is right here in Pennsylvania, spanning both Delaware and Chester counties.The school has been fighting an uphill financial battle, and enrollment has been declining.But on Tuesday, officials made a big announcement to ensure its future.University leaders are joining with private industry partners to expand programming and ensure the school's future financial stability.The university's president announced that Cheyney plans to end the fiscal year on June 30 with a balanced budget for the first time in at least six years.The school is now working with an array of investing partners to make that happen.From Thomas Jefferson University to Starbucks, the school announced a long list of local and national partners committed to keep them thriving.They will also be leasing out parts of the campus to raise revenue.The president says he wants students who have enrolled in Cheyney for the fall to feel fully confident in the University's future.