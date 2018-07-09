Children First Summer Reading SweepstakesNo purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Prizes are non-transferable.I. Sponsor: WPVI-TV/6abc; Prize Providers: Philadelphia Zoo, Dorney Park, Six Flags, The Crayola Experience, and The Funplex Indoor and Outdoor Amusement ParkII. Eligibility: Entrants must be legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. Parents can enter on behalf of their child(ren) under the age of 18. Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for WPVI-TV/6abc, Prize Providers, or any organizations responsible for fulfilling, administering, advertising, promoting the sweepstakes and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals are not eligible to enter. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.III. How and When to Enter: From July 10, 2018 through July 31, 2018 (the "Sweepstakes Period"), entrants must visit a participating library, a list of which can be found at this link: http://dig.abclocal.go.com/wpvi/images/LibraryList.pdf and complete an official entry form - which requires the entrant's name and mailing address, the age of the child (if parent or guardian is entering on behalf of a child), and three favorite activities at the library - and place the form in the designated receptacle. Libraries will collect and mail all entry forms received during the Sweepstakes Period to 6abc. All entry fields must be completed to be eligible. Please print clearly. Illegible entries will be disqualified. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.Deadline for Entry: All entries must be received by participating libraries by close of business on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Sponsors are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, or illegible entries. Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.IV. How and When Winners will be Selected and Notified:A total of approximately 250 winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries on or about Friday, August 10, 2018 and will be notified at the mailing address provided in the entry form.V. Prizes: Each winner will receive two admission tickets to ONE of the following attractions: Philadelphia Zoo, Dorney Park, Six Flags, The Crayola Experience, OR The Funplex Indoor and Outdoor Amusement Park. Winners will receive prize tickets at the mailing address provided in the entry form and the determination of which tickets will be awarded is solely within the discretion of the Sponsor.Retail Value of Prizes: Individual tickets have an estimated retail value of $100.00 or less; one prize pack of two tickets per winner. Tickets are valid for admission to the attraction only - all other expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Tickets cannot be traded, transferred, exchanged or refunded for cash value.VI. Releases: By entering the sweepstakes and accepting a prize, winners assume all associated risks, and release the Walt Disney Company, ABC Inc., WPVI-TV/6abc, Philadelphia Zoo, Six Flags, Dorney Park, The Funplex Indoor and Outdoor Amusement Park, and the Crayola Experience, their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and each of their officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss, or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the Prize. Any federal, state or local taxes that may be due are the responsibility of each winner.VII. Miscellaneous; Winner's ListAll federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the sweepstakes in the event of tampering, or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the sweepstakes as originally planned.List of winners and these rules will be posted on http://6abc.com/education/children-first-summer-reading-sweepstakes-rules/3711256 for at least 30 days following the mailing of the Prize tickets.