PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Parents and teachers will love this new initiative to provide Philadelphia schools with these life-saving devices.
The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is pining to equip local schools with AEDs, or "automated external defibrillators." They championed Cornerstone Christian Academy as the first to be what they're calling a "Heart Safe School."
6abc was there to see what it means to be a "Heart Safe School" and how these tiny boxes have already saved one life in Philly this school year.
You can read more about CHOP's Youth Heart Watch program by visiting their website.
CHOP helps schools save lives in Philadelphia
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
TOP STORIES
Show More