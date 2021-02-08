City of Philadelphia partnering with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to vaccinate teachers, school staff

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10321144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> School District of Philadelphia teachers will not be mandated to report to school buildings on Monday amid COVID-19 safety concerns.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10317187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The union representing teachers in the School District of Philadelphia is telling members not to go into the buildings on Monday over COVID-19 safety concerns.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has announced a joint effort with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to start vaccinating teachers and other school staff in late February.Details were still being worked out, but Mayor Jim Kenney said the city planned to hold pop-up vaccination sites at district, charter, parochial and independent schools."As we near the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, getting children back into classrooms throughout the city is vitally important to their future," Kenney said. "This vaccination program will go a long way to easing the concerns that teachers have expressed."That announcement came as teachers and staff protested outside their buildings on Monday, saying they feared the ventilation systems in the city's aging schools were not sufficient to address the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.The school district had ordered lower-grade teachers to report to their schools Monday, but then backed off the mandate while a mediator reviewed issues raised by the teachers union. The district has about 120,000 students in 215 district-operated schools, and another 80,000 students in charter, cyber and alternative schools."We do want to work. We do want to come back, but we want to come back safely. That's all we're asking for," said Elanda Tolliver, a paraprofessional at Samuel Gompers Elementary School who has worked for the district for 34 years.Superintendent William Hite wants to offer students who have been learning remotely for nearly a year because of the pandemic a chance to return to school Feb. 22 under an optional hybrid instruction model.He said the district has enhanced its cleaning operations and identified ventilation problems, and will not open classrooms until needed improvements are made.