Classes resume, in-person and virtual, at Lincoln University, students move in this weekend

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Classes resume at Lincoln University in Chester County on Monday.
Many courses will be taught remotely, but there are hundreds of students who will be moving into campus housing this weekend.
To move in, new students must be cleared through health services.
"It is important to remember that we are all swimming against the current, but we are committed to getting everyone to the shore. It may not be smooth, but the closer we get to land, the clearer we will see our way. We are close to the shore, but there will be a few more undercurrents along the way. The University will adjust our processes as needed so that our students remain whole and on-track," Lincoln University President Brenda A. Allen said in a reopening update last week.
Lincoln University released a FAQ sectionon its website for students, staff, and parents that answer questions about its new safety protocols.
The University says masks will be worn during class if the seats are within 6 feet of another person. All students, faculty, and staff will be provided a mask or they may wear one of their own. Masks will be available at each residence hall desk, at Health Services, and other locations on campus.
A new isolation protocol will be in place for students who become sick, the University says.
Students will be provided with a thermometer, the University says. Students will be required to perform daily temperature checks and immediately report elevated temperatures to Health Services.
"Lincoln will be enacting social distancing protocols. We will reduce the number of classes meeting at any given block. We will move large classes to larger venues. We will employ signage stipulating the social distancing protocol for each office," the University says.
New student move-in takes place on August 22. Returning students who have applied to live on campus and have been approved will move in on August 23, the University says.
