Colorado school district switches to four-day-a-week schedule

No More Mondays? One school district in Colorado is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule. (Shutterstock photo)

By Norma A. Yuriar
No more Mondays? One school district is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule.

Parents, would that work for you? School District 27J in Colorado is trying it out.

Officials say students and teachers will attend regular classes Tuesday through Friday.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," Rudnick told ABC News in March.

On Mondays when kids are off, the district says it will offer childcare for $30.

A three-day weekend for educators may be a perk since they are unable to receive significant salary increases, said Tracy Rudnick, public information officer of 27J.

