Contract talks continue between Philadelphia Archdiocese, high school teachers' union

Archdiocese of Philadelphia contract negotiations continue. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on September 3, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's no holiday for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the union representing its high school teachers.

The union is seeking a new contract after the previous one expired last week. Both sides talked all weekend, but no compromise was reached.

The two sides will meet once again Monday in hopes of averting a strike that would delay the start of the new school year.

School is scheduled to begin on Wednesday for the nearly 12,000 students at 17 high schools in the Archdiocese.

If an agreement on a new deal is reached, teachers could vote on a new contract on Tuesday.

