Person with coronavirus attended gathering in Bucks County, leading to 5 school closures in Central Bucks School District

That exposure led to the closure of five schools in the Central Bucks School District on Friday.
In a news release, county officials said the decision to close the schools was made by Superintendent John Kopicki on Thursday night after learning that the person attended a recent private gathering at a residence in central Bucks County.
At the time of the gathering, no one knew the out-of-state individual was ill, including that person. The exact location of that gathering was not released, nor was the home state of the coronavirus patient.
At that gathering were multiple children and staffers who attend or work at the five schools that were closed, county officials said.
The schools that were closed are:
- Butler Elementary School
- Central Bucks South High School
- Titus Elementary School
- Tohickon Middle School
- Tamanend Middle School
The schools are being closed Friday for deep cleaning of all impacted facilities, Kopicki said. The district is awaiting further information from the Bucks County Department of Health.
The people who were exposed are also being evaluated.
"The Bucks County Health Department is currently evaluating these individuals to determine when they may return to school," Kopicki said.
"It is important to reiterate that there are no known or reported cases of coronavirus in Central Bucks School District, Bucks County or in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Kopicki said in a letter to families.
The schools were closed "out of an abundance of caution," he said.
There are 23 schools in the Central Bucks School District, including 15 elementary schools, five middle schools and three high schools.
Meanwhile, the City of Philadelphia is checking two possible cases of coronavirus. New Jersey has two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
