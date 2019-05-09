community journalist

Creativity designs the future at Thomas Jefferson University

A smarter fitness tracker and a device for bicycle security are just some of these students' inventions at Thomas Jefferson University!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students at Thomas Jefferson University are proudly displaying their inventions at their Innovation Expo.

Over 217 exhibits were on display ranging from fashion, architecture, textiles, and more.

Industrial design students shared their projects with us. One was a bicycle security device fit with a passcode and custom alarm tone. Another was a wearable fitness tracker that uses haptic presses to motivate the runner.

Many of the students are graduating this month and will go on to invent problem-solving devices of the future.
