Date announced for return of some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philadelphia students

However, unlike previous return plans, not all of those students will return at once.
During a news conference on Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that schools will be reviewed in batches for their readiness for the safe return of students and staff.
Kenney said 53 schools have been approved, and students whose families have selected the hybrid learning plan will return on Monday, March 8.
Teachers and staff in those schools will return on Wednesday, March 3.
Kenney said the goal is to return students to more schools each week, and have all schools approved by March 22.
Kenney made that announcement alongside the school district superintendent and teachers' union leaders.
Families who selected all-remote learning will remain remote, said Superintendent Dr. William Hite.
Parents of remote learning students will be able to change their selection to hybrid once all current hybrid students are back in the classroom.
Pre-K through 2nd grade students had been set to return to the classroom on March 1, but that was put on hold due to discussions over COVID-19 safety concerns.
The district had said $65 million invested has been invested in measures to keep virus transmission low.
Hundreds of teachers have been getting vaccinated for the virus at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
The district says getting a vaccine is not mandatory for employees to come back to work, however, it is highly recommended.