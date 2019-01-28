PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Monday is the deadline for parents interested in getting their children enrolled in Philadelphia charter schools.
Applications are due at more than 70 public charters.
In previous years parents would have to take on the time-consuming and tedious task of applying to each of their preferred school, many of which had different deadlines.
ApplyPhillyCharter.org simplified the process this year for most charter schools in the city.
"It basically streamlines the process of where they can apply. Only one application and also one notification for families to make a decision about what schools they want to get to" said David Saenz of the Philadelphia Schools Partnership.
More than 110,000 applications have been submitted so far by nearly 30,000 families. As in previous years, schools will hold lotteries to determine which students are accepted.
Parents will know the status of their applications on February 19.
