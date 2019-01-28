EDUCATION

Deadline arrives to apply for charter schools in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadline arrives to apply for charter schools in Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30pm on January 28, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Monday is the deadline for parents interested in getting their children enrolled in Philadelphia charter schools.

Applications are due at more than 70 public charters.

In previous years parents would have to take on the time-consuming and tedious task of applying to each of their preferred school, many of which had different deadlines.

ApplyPhillyCharter.org simplified the process this year for most charter schools in the city.

"It basically streamlines the process of where they can apply. Only one application and also one notification for families to make a decision about what schools they want to get to" said David Saenz of the Philadelphia Schools Partnership.

More than 110,000 applications have been submitted so far by nearly 30,000 families. As in previous years, schools will hold lotteries to determine which students are accepted.

Parents will know the status of their applications on February 19.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newscharter schoolphiladelphia school district
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Deadline for Philadelphia charter school applications
Operation 6abc: Save A Life - Fire safety tips from the experts!
School fills vending machine with books instead of sweets
Florida school unveils book vending machine
More Education
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Police ID man struck by 2 vehicles in Gloucester Twp.
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Show More
Painting stolen in front of visitors at Russian museum
Man gets 105 years for molesting girl while taking her to bus
Murder charges likely after NYPD search of Pa. landfill
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
More News