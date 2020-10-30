philadelphia school district

Deadline for Philadelphia parents of Pre-K to 2nd grade students to decide on hybrid option

In hybrid learning, there will be three groups and students will have in-person instruction a few days a week.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday is the deadline for some parents in the Philadelphia School District to decide if their child will go back in the classroom.

Parents with children in Pre-K through 2nd grade can choose for their child to remain all virtual going forward or move to a hybrid model. If no selection is made, the student will remain in 100% digital learning.



The School District of Philadelphia is planning for students to begin a hybrid learning option next month.



In hybrid learning, there will be three groups and students will have in-person instruction a few days a week:

A Students, who attend in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday;

B Students, who attend in-person learning on Thursday and Friday;

and 100% digital students.

On Wednesdays, all students learn remotely.



Teachers will deliver in-person instruction to the one group, and live stream to the other two groups at the same time.

The district said it is starting with the youngest students for the hybrid learning plan because "research supports that they benefit most from in-person learning."

Students with complex needs in 3rd through 9th grade would be phased in sometime in January.

Students in 9th grade and CTE students would follow next at a time yet to be determined.

Other grades would be phased in, based on conditions, over the following weeks.

The district had hoped to bring students back on November 30.

Superintendent William Hite acknowledged the growing number of COVID-19 cases may delay the district's plan to reopen schools.
