EDUCATION

Deaths of 2 Rutgers students not considered suspicious

Pictured: View of the Waksman Institute of Microbiology on the Busch Campus at Rutgers University. Courtesy: SHUTTERSTOCK

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. --
Rutgers University says two students have been found dead on school campuses in recent days, although neither death is considered suspicious.

The latest death occurred Monday when the body of a sophomore student was found outside the Hardenbergh Hall dorm on the New Brunswick campus. Details on the how the death occurred have not been released, but authorities say foul play isn't suspected.

Campus police are leading the investigation into the death.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the death of a graduate student who was found dead Friday on the school's Busch campus in Piscataway. Authorities say that death is not considered suspicious, but they have declined further comment on the ongoing investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsrutgers universitycollegedeath investigation
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News