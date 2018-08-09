EDUCATION

Delaware students spruce up their bathrooms with words of love

Delaware students spruce up their bathrooms with words of love. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 9, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Some students at Shue-Medill Middle School in Newark, Delaware spent their summer sprucing up their own school.

They felt like the bathrooms, in particular, needed a makeover and when it came time for a fresh coat of paint, they decided to add a fresh perspective.

On the front of the stalls, these girls added inspirational words and sayings. So that everyone entering would leave feeling empowered and loved.

From "throw kindness around like confetti." to "you are amazing you are brave, you are strong." They wanted to spread kindness and love and hope in what they call a cruel world.

Jocelyn Irizarry is entering 6th grade. She said, "I hope everybody feels better about themselves."

Mackenzee Blanco is entering 7th grade.

"We took time out of our summer where we could be having fun but we came and did this for kids so they don't bring themselves down."

And not only did the students put the work in. They came up with the idea and pitched it.

Teachers also helped and say they hope these messages will inspire students to be more kind, and also, reduce graffiti at the school.

