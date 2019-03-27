Education

Dozens of students compete in Invention Convention in Cinnaminson

Dozens of students compete in Invention Convention. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on March 27, 2019.

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The competition is on for young, creative minds in Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

The 34th annual Invention Convention was held Wednesday for the Cinnaminson Township Public School District at Memorial School on Riverton Road.

More than 60 students from kindergarten through senior year are showing off their inventions through noon.
This year in particular, students were encouraged to focus their efforts on inventions designed to reduce our carbon footprint.

Some students could earn a piece of a $500 grant from Sustainability South Jersey.

Twenty-one judges are on hand to evaluate the inventions and inventors.

In addition to the grant, there will be ribbons, certificates and trophies for inventors and their products.
