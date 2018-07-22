Dunkin Donuts awards 25 local students with college scholarships

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --Dunkin Donuts handed out $50,000 in college scholarships to local students.
Action News stopped by the celebration last night at the Philadelphia Union match.
More than 1,700 students applied, but only 25 were chosen.
The students each received $2,000 to use towards the college or vocational school of their choice.
The recipients were chosen based on their grades, leadership skills and commitment to their schools and local communities.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps