Game on! Esports Arena opens at University of Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's officially 'game on' at the University of Delaware!

The new Esports Arena opens on campus on Friday.

The facility located on the main floor of Perkins Student Center will be home to varsity teams that compete against other colleges across the country.

The arena will support team practices and competition for the college's varsity esports program. The arena will also be available for use by any student with a University of Delaware ID.

It features 33 gaming PCs, a Nintendo Switch console, a strategy room, and streaming broadcast capabilities.
