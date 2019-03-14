Father of Columbine victim encourages Bucks County students to spread kindness

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students at Pennridge School District in Bucks County were encouraged to create a chain reaction of kindness and compassion.It's all part of "Rachel's Challenge," named after Rachel Joy Scott, who was the first person killed in the Columbine shooting on April 20, 1999.After her death, her father, Darrell, heard stories about how her simple acts of kindness impacted others.He was inspired to create "Rachel's Challenge" to replace bullying and violence with kindness and respect.On Wednesday night, he was in Perkasie to encourage students to take part in the challenge.