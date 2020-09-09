Education

Archdiocese of Philadelphia high school students return to class

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday was the first day back for Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools.

Archbishop Nelson Perez greeted students at West Catholic Prep with socially distanced fist bumps.

He then led everyone in a prayer to start the school year off.

Classes in the archdiocese are hybrid.

While some students are in the building, others are participating from home and their days alternate.
