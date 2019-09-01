Education

First responders Back to School Extravaganza in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Only three more days until students from the School District of Philadelphia head back to school.

Saturday, police officers and firefighters hosted the First Responders Back to School Extravaganza.

Children in Southwest Philadelphia were invited to the 12th Police district where they could get a new backpack filled with supplies.

They were also treated to some pampering.

Some little ones enjoyed getting their nails done and all the kids were treated to some water ice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolphilly newsbackpack
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Hurricane Dorian path update shows storm track could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Made in America festival kicks off Labor Day weekend in Philly
Man dies in house blaze in Germantown; his dog found by his side
2 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in city's Feltonville section
49th annual reunion of Marines in the Battle of Okinawa held in Philly
Eagles waive top 2 leading rushers from 2018
Show More
Rapper 50 Cent gives out backpacks to Camden students
Crime Fighters: Who killed Eric Miller?
Police investigate fatal crash in Cobbs Creek
9-year-old-boy shot while playing basketball in Kingsessing
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News