First responders Back to School Extravaganza in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Only three more days until students from the School District of Philadelphia head back to school.Saturday, police officers and firefighters hosted the First Responders Back to School Extravaganza.Children in Southwest Philadelphia were invited to the 12th Police district where they could get a new backpack filled with supplies.They were also treated to some pampering.Some little ones enjoyed getting their nails done and all the kids were treated to some water ice.