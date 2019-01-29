EDUCATION

Fishtown school remains closed after church collapse

Saint Laurentius School closed due to church collapse. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 29, 2019.

FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
Saint Laurentius School in Philadelphia's Fishtown section will once again be closed Tuesday to students.

It's been shut down since a partial church collapse near campus on Friday.

The archdiocese remains concerned about the safety of students and staff.

City inspectors have taken temporary measures to stabilize the area at Berks and Memphis streets.

Fencing and road blocks are keeping people clear of the area.
