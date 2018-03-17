U.S. & WORLD

Florida school shooting survivors take their mission abroad

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida school shooting survivors take their mission abroad. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

Student survivors of Florida's high school shooting are taking their call for greater gun safety measures abroad.

Three of the survivors spoke in Dubai this weekend, sharing their frightening experience with educational professionals from around the world.

They spoke at the Global Education and Skills Forum and event that coincides with the one-million dollar Global Teacher Prize, awarded to one outstanding teacher from around the world each year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldparkland school shootingstudents
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News