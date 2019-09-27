Education

Florida teacher probed after quiz refers to President Trump as 'idiot'

A classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

A classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A Florida middle school teacher is being investigated after a parent complained a quiz she gave students referred to President Donald Trump as an "idiot."

The principal at the Palm Beach Gardens school sent a letter to parents apologizing and saying the teacher has been reassigned as administrators investigate the incident. The Palm Beach County school district shared with The Associated Press the content of the letter sent by Watson B. Middle School Principal Phillip D'Amico.

The multiple-choice question of the quiz said "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot," giving the option to choose among Donald Trump, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. The class was Computer Applications.

D'Amico said the question was "demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridaschoolteacheru.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn
Man sucker punches 71-year-old rec center worker in Hunting Park
Police: Students eat marijuana-laced treats at Philly school
Q102's Jingle Ball concert lineup revealed
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
Police: Woman spiked bean dip with meth, gave it to co-worker
Man trapped in crushed car under tractor trailer records his own rescue
Show More
Kids dead after being found unconscious inside Berks County home
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
Getting fresh, excess restaurant food to feed the hungry
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
6abc Sports Flash: Standouts in Eagles' win at Green Bay
More TOP STORIES News