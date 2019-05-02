PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The former dean of Temple's Fox School of Business is filing a $25 million lawsuit against the University and its president.
Moshe Porat was fired 10 months ago after refusing to resign over a national rankings scandal.
Porat was accused of reporting inaccurate data to U.S. News and World Report.
Thursday, Porat said he is a scapegoat and denies he was responsible for the false rankings.
"The administration at Temple took away the job I love, damaged my health and destroyed the legacy, my life's work," he said.
Temple responded today saying Porat was removed after an independent review.
The university was forced to pay more than $5 million to former Fox students as a result of the scandal.
Former dean of Temple business school files $25 million lawsuit
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More