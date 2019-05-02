Former dean of Temple business school files $25 million lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The former dean of Temple's Fox School of Business is filing a $25 million lawsuit against the University and its president.Moshe Porat was fired 10 months ago after refusing to resign over a national rankings scandal.Porat was accused of reporting inaccurate data to U.S. News and World Report.Thursday, Porat said he is a scapegoat and denies he was responsible for the false rankings."The administration at Temple took away the job I love, damaged my health and destroyed the legacy, my life's work," he said.Temple responded today saying Porat was removed after an independent review.The university was forced to pay more than $5 million to former Fox students as a result of the scandal.