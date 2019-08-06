Free Ignite summer camp taking place in Exton

EXTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students are getting a chance to test out their skills at maintaining and repairing cars.
The free Ignite summer camp is taking place at the Universal Technical Institute in Exton, Chester County.
It lets students get three weeks of hands-on experience to see if they want to pursue a career in the field.
Once they complete the camp, students will receive a course credit towards a degree in the automotive technician program.
