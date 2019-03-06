temple university

Friends, family gather to remember Temple legend, Al Shrier

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family, friends and members of the Temple University community gathered on Wednesday to stay goodbye to a campus legend.

Al Shrier was the longest-tenured sports information director in Temple's history.

He started working for his alma mater the year he graduated in 1953 and remained there until last June.

Shrier passed away on Monday. He was 88 years old.

On Wednesday morning, his family celebrated his life at Goldstein's funeral home in West Oak Lane.
