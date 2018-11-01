EDUCATION

Gas leak forces closure of 2 Central Bucks schools

Gas leak forces closure of two Central Bucks Schools. Tamala Edwards reports on Action News Mornings on November 1, 2018.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A gas leak has forced the closure of two schools in Bucks County.

School has been canceled Thursday at Central Bucks East High School and the Holicong Middle school.

The schools are located right next to each other on Holicong Road in Doylestown.



No further details have been released.

Central Bucks School District says more information will be posted throughout the day on their website.

