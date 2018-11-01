Gas leak forces closure of 2 Central Bucks schools

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --A gas leak has forced the closure of two schools in Bucks County.
School has been canceled Thursday at Central Bucks East High School and the Holicong Middle school.
The schools are located right next to each other on Holicong Road in Doylestown.
Due to a gas leak, there will be no school today for Holicong or CB East. More information will be posted on our web site as the day continues. Sorry for the inconvenience.— Central Bucks SD (@CBSDInfo) November 1, 2018
No further details have been released.
Central Bucks School District says more information will be posted throughout the day on their website.
