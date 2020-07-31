Education

Gov. Wolf says there is no truth to rumor he's closing Pennsylvania schools

The statement comes as districts in the commonwealth finalize their back-to-school plans.
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement on Friday to dispel rumors he would be shutting down schools in Pennsylvania this fall as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The statement comes as districts in the commonwealth finalize their back-to-school plans, and decide whether to fully reopen, go fully virtual, or implement a hybrid plan.

"There are widespread rumors that I will soon be announcing a statewide school building closure or cancelling classes this fall. I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes," Wolf said.

Wolf said his administration is leaving those decisions to the individual districts.

"School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two. The best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school's governing board or administration," Wolf said.





Some Pennsylvania school districts have issued finalized plans. The School District of Philadelphia's board voted Thursday to hold online-only classes until at least November 17.

Gov. Wolf ordered Pennsylvania schools to close temporarily in March as coronavirus cases in the state began to rise, then in April ordered all schools to be shut down for the remainder of the school year.
