Great homeschooling resources for parents

Philadelphia-area school districts and private schools have closed due to the spread of coronavirus.That means millions of kids are now stuck at home, how can parents fill the time?For activities, there are age and grade-appropriate worksheets that you can print off from websites.Online Printables:Worksheets and printables that help children practice key skillsHomeschooling Resources:Pre-K - 9th GradeScholastic, the educational company, has launched a free "Learn at Home" website, that has daily courses for students from Pre-K to 9th grade.Ages 2-8Full online curriculumAges 8-13When you're homeschooling your child, bring high-priority subjects to life with an immersive environment and thousands of interactive learning activities!STEAM/STEM:Ages: VariesSubscription based service for monthly projects for kids, delivered to your home.Ages: VariesThis is a small-group class over live video chat. Ongoing Courses meet on a regularly weekly schedule.