PHILLY PROUD

Glaxo Smith Kline awards Opportunity Scholarships to students who have faced hardships

EMBED </>More Videos

GSK awards Opportunity Scholarships: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., June 21, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Glaxo Smith Kline offered several scholarships to students who have overcome major obstacles yet remained committed to challenging themselves academically to better their lives.

Dante Law was struck by a stray bullet, inches away from leaving him paralyzed. Yet, he used the tragedy to motivate him at school.

"I'm always a person that will push forward, so I was going to find a way," said Law. "I was not going to let anything stop me from moving forward."

Kawthar Hasan lives in North Philadelphia where her family continues to struggle with finance and health issues, but she worked hard to excel academically.

"I'm extremely excited," she said. "I'm just truly blessed and I'm truly thankful for everything."

Symone Johnson was so grateful to have received one of GSK's Opportunity Scholarships that she broke out in tears.

"This scholarship, it really means a lot to me," said Johnson. "I cried when I got the email, I was so excited, I was so excited because paying for college isn't cheap and this award was a blessing for me and my family."

Two other students who were not able to attend the ceremony also received scholarships from GSK.

From all accounts, these scholarships are life changing

On hand for this evening's event was Zamir Brunson, who received a GSK Scholarship last year and is now a straight-A music education student at Temple University.

"I think when you find people willing to invest in you, that boosts the value that you find within yourself a little bit," said Brunson.

Most people know GSK from the many pharmaceuticals they produce around the world. But perhaps not as many know that since 1989, GSK has been changing lives through this scholarship program.

"The more that we can do as a company, the more that we can do as human beings, the better off our society is going to be," said a representative from GSK.

And because of programs like this, Symone Johnson says it offers hope for others who might think they don't stand a chance.

"You don't have to let your past define you," she said. "You can keep pushing, you can be a better you. You just have to have that drive and don't let anything or anybody tell you differently."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsscholarshipPhilly ProudGlaxoSmithKline
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
A bell honoring 911 victims heads to new home in NYC
A Unique baby caused "ooh's" & "ahh's" at St. Christopher's Hospital
Tell Us!
More Philly Proud
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News