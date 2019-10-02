Haddonfield teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year

The Garden State is celebrating the newest New Jersey State Teacher of the Year.Kimberly Dickstein-Hughes is a teacher at Haddonfield Memorial High School and it was an emotional day for this year's honoree."I had no words and I am a woman of words because I teach English Language Arts. It was one of those surreal moments - out of body experiences that you realize wow - this is what it's all about," she said.Dickstein-Hughes has taught for the Haddonfield School District for the past 11 years. She says her platform is to lift every voice, for every stakeholder, from every district, in every county."Being named New Jersey Teacher of the Year means I need to acknowledge the work that they are doing and what they need in their classrooms and I intended to do just that," she said.She loves her school so much, she said, that she got married last week in the courtyard outside Haddonfield High School.Her recognition comes with a new car, a clothing allowance and a trip to Washington D.C. to meet the president. The award is extra special because she was nominated by a student.