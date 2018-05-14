BARBARA BUSH

Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen

EMBED </>More Videos

The library named for former first lady Barbara Bush will reopen in May after sustaining major damage during Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas --
The persistence and passion of Mrs. Bush can be seen at the Harris County Library that bears her name.

Harris County Public Library Director Edward Melton said, "It's not only the children she's impacted in terms of thousands of children, but families impacted by her works in terms of literacy."

A month ago, the first shipment of new books on the road to recovery from Harvey arrived at the Barbara Bush Branch Library at Cypress Creek in Harris County. The first floor of the library was destroyed by flooding, and the entire collection of children's books was destroyed. The building is reopening today.

Mrs. Bush is passionate in her belief that many of our nation's problems could be solved if every man, woman and child could read and write. She has a very special place on a wall mural overlooking the children's books.

"Literacy starts at a very young age. With the work and dedication she has in terms of supporting youth literacy, it really has impacted lives into Harris County. Thousands," Melton said.

Pictures of the library archives show her visits through the years. You can see reading, and children bring a glimmer to her eye, and a joy to her heart.

"Her legacy will go on for decades and decades. As long as people can read or have challenges in terms of reading, her work will still be needed," Melton said.

A quote from her on the library wall reads, "Libraries are more than a home for books. Libraries are information centers that allow us to learn more about ourselves and the world in which we live."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlibrariesbarbara bushreadingHoustonHarris CountySpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
'Mrs. Bush's Story Time' in Montgomery County
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
More barbara bush
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News