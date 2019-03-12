Education

High school senior accepted to 41 colleges

High school senior accepted to 41 colleges. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 12, 2019.

A high school senior in Michigan is not yet sure where he is headed in the fall, but he has plenty of options.

Michael Love was accepted to 41 colleges and awarded more than $300,000 in scholarship money.

His high school in Detroit was able to waive the application fees for most of his prospective schools.

He is a member of the National Honor Society, plays varsity basketball, and holds an after school job, but admits he struggled academically in the beginning of high school.

"I got told a lot when I was younger I couldn't do this, I couldn't do that. So I just wanted to show people I'm better than what they think I am," Love said.

Love, who wants to be an aerospace engineer, says he plans to make a final decision in the next week or so.
