EDUCATION

High school wrestler forced to cut dreads returns to action

High school wrestler who had locks cut returns. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 7, 2019.

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey high school wrestler forced by a referee to cut his dreadlocks before a match to avoid a forfeit has returned to competition.

Andrew Johnson wrestled Saturday for the first time in more than two weeks. The Buena Regional student lost by a 6-2 decision to Clayton/Glassboro wrestler Jaden Hinton in a 120-pound bout that opened a tournament.

Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19. Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair, but referee Alan Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do.

N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 22, 2018.



Maloney hasn't responded to requests for comment.

Johnson, who still wears his hair in short, thin dreadlocks, wrestled Saturday without a hair cover. It wasn't clear if he had to make any adjustments to stay within the rules.
A New Jersey high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match. Watch video from the incident.


