High temperatures lead to Orange Alert for the Delaware Valley

Due to forecasted inclement weather, all Camden City School District schools will close at 1 pm on Monday, June 18. pic.twitter.com/e7Wi3dsDLX — Camden Schools (@CamdenSchools) June 17, 2018

Officials have issued an Orange Alert for the Delaware Valley due to the oppressive heat and humidity.Monday's high temperatures make air quality low which can be dangerous for people who are vulnerable, especially the elderly and young children.Because of the temperatures soaring into the 90s, the Camden City School District called for an early 1 p.m. dismissal for all schools.While the early dismissal sounds like a good excuse to spend time playing outdoors, there are dangers at some playgrounds.Using a thermometer gun, we got a reading of 110.8 degrees on a metal slide at Von Nieda Park in Camden - surface temperatures that high can cause a skin burn.Health officials say parents need to keep an eye on young children.Alan Cribb plans to keep his 2-year-old son in their air-conditioned home."It's too hot for him. I know it's too hot for him. That's why we're going to get something to eat, then go back inside," Cribb said.Working outside in conditions like these can be tough, as well.The InfraRed Thermometer read 106.9 degrees inside of the food cart parked at the Camden Courthouse.Though drenched in sweat, the owner says he enjoys days like this, it means more customers looking for cool drinks.Camden resident Verna Palmer carries an umbrella with her when temperatures soar"If you have to go and run errands, try to go as early as possible. If not, try to get in an air-conditioned place, keep cool, and keep plenty of water with you" said Palmer.Though some may find temperatures in the 90s oppressive, Angel Ruiz says it reminds him of his hometown of Veracruz, Mexico."Sometimes there's a little wind blowing, it makes me feel like I'm at home," said Ruiz.------