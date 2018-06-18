EDUCATION

High temperatures lead to Orange Alert for the Delaware Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

People try to beat the heat across the region: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 4 p.m., June 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials have issued an Orange Alert for the Delaware Valley due to the oppressive heat and humidity.

Monday's high temperatures make air quality low which can be dangerous for people who are vulnerable, especially the elderly and young children.

Because of the temperatures soaring into the 90s, the Camden City School District called for an early 1 p.m. dismissal for all schools.

While the early dismissal sounds like a good excuse to spend time playing outdoors, there are dangers at some playgrounds.

Using a thermometer gun, we got a reading of 110.8 degrees on a metal slide at Von Nieda Park in Camden - surface temperatures that high can cause a skin burn.

Health officials say parents need to keep an eye on young children.

EMBED More News Videos

Orange Alert in Delaware Valley. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on June 18, 2018.



Alan Cribb plans to keep his 2-year-old son in their air-conditioned home.

"It's too hot for him. I know it's too hot for him. That's why we're going to get something to eat, then go back inside," Cribb said.

Working outside in conditions like these can be tough, as well.

The InfraRed Thermometer read 106.9 degrees inside of the food cart parked at the Camden Courthouse.

Though drenched in sweat, the owner says he enjoys days like this, it means more customers looking for cool drinks.

Camden resident Verna Palmer carries an umbrella with her when temperatures soar

"If you have to go and run errands, try to go as early as possible. If not, try to get in an air-conditioned place, keep cool, and keep plenty of water with you" said Palmer.

Though some may find temperatures in the 90s oppressive, Angel Ruiz says it reminds him of his hometown of Veracruz, Mexico.

"Sometimes there's a little wind blowing, it makes me feel like I'm at home," said Ruiz.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsschool closingsCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Move-in day for thousands of students at Temple and Penn
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Philly guidebook for new teachers introduces slang, stresses relationship building
More Education
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News