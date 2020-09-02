Education

Holy Family University closes Philadelphia campus on Wednesday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Holy Family University Northeast Philadelphia Main Campus announced it will be closed on Wednesday due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to school officials, all classes will be held remotely.

Faculty and staff should also plan to work from home, the school said.

Officials say the Newtown Campus will remain open, and students can remain in residence halls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaback to schoolhealtheducationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman grabs baby, runs from scene of deadly hit-and-run
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Star basketball player gunned down while driving
'Better call the police': Man taunts employees after refusing to wear mask
2020 presidential, VP debate schedules released
Show More
Philly parishioners want priest removed: 'It definitely is segregation'
Philly students open up Chromebooks for first day of school
AccuWeather: Some showers and storms today, severe storms Thursday
Woman shot while standing outside relative's home in Strawberry Mansion
Officials, family decry defacement of mural honoring Philly officer
More TOP STORIES News