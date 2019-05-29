Homework note left by Florida teacher causing controversy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WPVI) -- In Panama City, Florida a student's homework came back from the teacher with a note that had mom concerned."W T 'blank' is this" was written across a high school student's assignment.It also said absolutely no credit was being given for the assignment.Mom says she was less concerned with that than the way it was conveyed.Melinda Smith says she believes the teacher should face consequences.The principal says the school is investigating, and that the teacher in question has apologized.