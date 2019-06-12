Education

How To Achieve Your Goals

Motivational speaker Steve McClatchy gave the students advice on how to best achieve their goals while being their best authentic selves in the process.

Watch the 2018 Best of the Class Special

For more than 30 years, 6abc has coordinated The Best of the Class Event - a free daylong celebration of academic achievement inviting high school valedictorians from Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Northern Delaware. The 2019 Best of Class Event taping takes place Thursday, May 23rd, at Widener University.

The Best of Class 2019 special will air on 6abc on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm. 6abc's Best of Class Special is hosted by Action News Anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchestereducationbest of class
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
6abc's Best of the Class airs June 15 on 6abc
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Major delays on Schuylkill Expressway following crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Fmr. Villanova campus ministry director pleads guilty in child porn case
Woman stabbed to death in Germantown, suspect in custody
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Seaside Heights lifeguard saves choking baby
Show More
Black bear spotted wandering in Springfield Twp.
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
AccuWeather: Beautiful Today, Heavy Rain Early Thursday
4 homes collapse on Willow Street in Norristown
Lawsuit: Pa. company's materials aided spread of London's Grenfell fire
More TOP STORIES News