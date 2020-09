EMBED >More News Videos The 2020 graduates of Pennsbury High School gathered at Falcon Field on Tuesday night for a ceremony many were not even expecting due to COVID-19

FALLSINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hundreds turned out at a rally in Bucks County Friday calling on one school district to open its doors.Parents and students gathered at the Pennsbury School District Administration Building in Fallsington.District officials voted last month to extend virtual learning through at least the end of January.That was a reversal of a plan to go hybrid in October.This group says there's been no clear guidance on what metrics are being used to make those decisions.