CHEYNEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cheyney University faculty leadership is expressing concern over returning to in-person learning on campus Monday.
Faculty leadership released a letter officially recommending all virtual learning instead of the plan for students to return to the classroom Monday, two-weeks ahead of schedule.
The early start date is to allow the semester to be over before winter break.
Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Ivan Turnipseed said in a statement:
"This COVID situation is real and our majority-minority and older faculty are at increased risk. I am afraid administration is playing a stupid game and concerned we may all win some stupid prizes...If almost all the other 13 universities in the Pennsylvania state system have decided to safely engage students by moving primarily online, why would the HBCU of all institutions insist on defying the odds?...I might feel differently if the University had a robust COVID19 testing plan. But they're not testing anybody-not the students, not the staff, and not the faculty. It just seems like a recipe for disaster."
Roughly 620 students were enrolled last school year, according to university officials.
Those who are returning began moving-in last week on a staggered schedule to allow for social distancing.
The university's website details a lengthy description of what to expect on campus.
New guidelines indicate that students had to go through temperature checks during move-ins and are being provided with PPE face coverings.
There will be a limited number of students in each class to allow for social distancing and meals on campus will be given out in a grab-and-go take out style.
Cheyney University begins in-person instruction Monday despite opposition from faculty leaders
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News