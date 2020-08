Cheyney University begins in-person instruction Monday despite opposition from faculty leaders

CHEYNEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cheyney University faculty leadership is expressing concern over returning to in-person learning on campus Monday.Faculty leadership released a letter officially recommending all virtual learning instead of the plan for students to return to the classroom Monday, two-weeks ahead of schedule.The early start date is to allow the semester to be over before winter break.Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Ivan Turnipseed said in a statement:Roughly 620 students were enrolled last school year, according to university officials.Those who are returning began moving-in last week on a staggered schedule to allow for social distancing. The university's website details a lengthy description of what to expect on campus.New guidelines indicate that students had to go through temperature checks during move-ins and are being provided with PPE face coverings.There will be a limited number of students in each class to allow for social distancing and meals on campus will be given out in a grab-and-go take out style.