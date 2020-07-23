back to school

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening amid coronavirus pandemic

By Collin Binkley
WASHINGTON -- Softening his earlier stance, President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge.

It marks a shift from Trump's previous demand for a full reopening of the nation's schools this fall. In recent weeks, Trump has said that it's safe to open schools and that Democrats have opposed it for political reasons.

But speaking at a White House news conference, Trump said districts in some virus hot spots "may need to delay reopening for a few weeks." He said the decision will fall to governors.

Even as he tempered his position, Trump insisted that every school should be "actively making preparations to open." He said students need to be in school to prevent learning setbacks and to access meal programs and mental health services.

Trump said he's asking Congress to provide $105 billion to schools as part of the next virus relief bill. If the local district doesn't reopen, the money should be steered to parents so they can pursue other education options, he said.

"If schools do not reopen, the funding should go to parents to send their children to the public, private, charter, religious or home school," he said. "All families should be empowered to make the decision that is right for their circumstance."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Very few Americans back full school reopening: Poll
Local school districts debate options to reopen
South Jersey school districts to release updated fall plans
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat wave ends, storm chance continues
Tree Crushes Homes of Rare Birds in Bucks County
Borgata holds soft reopening, will open to public with restrictions on Sunday
Season could be difficult, but Jaws says Eagles have one big advantage
Tim McGraw surpises group of nurses in South Jersey
Trump calls off Florida component of GOP convention
Day care operators say new state policy will force many to close for good
Show More
Del. State Fair opens with some changes to address COVID-19
NJ prosecutor issues warning to online predators lurking during pandemic
School openings hinge on case counts, Pa. health officials warn
Pennsylvania introduces gender-neutral driver license option
DC NFL team adopts temporary branding amid search for new name
More TOP STORIES News