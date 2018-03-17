Jersey City teachers strike as talks stall over health care

Teachers in a large northern New Jersey school district have gone on strike.The job action in Jersey City began early Friday after the teachers union and the district failed to reach a deal. District officials say city schools will be open for a half day on Friday.The last teachers strike in Jersey City occurred 20 years ago.Hundreds of teachers had attended a school board meeting on Thursday night, calling on district officials to "get a deal done."The two sides have been negotiating since last year, but talks have stalled over health care costs.Blake Zimmer, a sixth-grade student at the Academy Middle School, was there Friday to show his support for the teachers. The 11-year-old held a sign reading "Teachers Deserve Respect" as he joined the educators picketing outside of his school.------