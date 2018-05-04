U.S. & WORLD

Kids learning to tell time on analog clocks becoming a thing of the past

Kids learning to tell time on analog clocks is becoming a thing of the past. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

Being able to tell time on an analog clock is becoming a thing of the past for some schools in the UK.

Kids across the globe are said to be so perplexed by the moving hands that some schools in Great Britain are throwing away old, analog clocks because they're worried the students won't be able to keep time while taking high-level exams.

This move to strictly digital is leaving many people wondering, is it true? Can children really not tell time on analog clocks?

Well, Jimmy Kimmel hit the streets to find out.

See what kids had to say in the video player above.

------
