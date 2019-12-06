Education

Kimmel family donates $70 million to fund research at Jefferson University

Kimmel family donates $70 million to fund research at Jefferson University as reported during Action News at 11 on December 5, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another transformational gift for Jefferson University from the Kimmels.

The announcement came during Thursday night's Jefferson Gala at the Convention Center.

Sidney and Caroline Kimmel are donating $70 million to usher in a new era of research at Jeff.

The money will help fund construction of the Caroline Kimmel Biomedical Research Building at 9th and Locust in Center City.
