Kimmel family donates $70 million to fund research at Jefferson University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another transformational gift for Jefferson University from the Kimmels.
The announcement came during Thursday night's Jefferson Gala at the Convention Center.
Sidney and Caroline Kimmel are donating $70 million to usher in a new era of research at Jeff.
The money will help fund construction of the Caroline Kimmel Biomedical Research Building at 9th and Locust in Center City.
