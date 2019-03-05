PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday marks the opening of Kindergarten registration for the School District of Philadelphia.
Children who turn 5 on or before September 1, 2019 are eligible.
You must bring proof of age, vaccinations and residency.
Once you have those papers, go to your neighborhood school to register.
The deadline to register your child is May 31.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
School District of Philadelphia Kindergarten registration opens
TOP STORIES
Show More