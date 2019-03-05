Education

School District of Philadelphia Kindergarten registration opens

Kindergarten registration begins in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday marks the opening of Kindergarten registration for the School District of Philadelphia.

Children who turn 5 on or before September 1, 2019 are eligible.

You must bring proof of age, vaccinations and residency.

Once you have those papers, go to your neighborhood school to register.

The deadline to register your child is May 31.
