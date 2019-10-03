WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Education
Kiss a pig for a great cause!
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
"Raines" the pot-bellied pig was feeling the love at this fundraiser for local schools. Community Journalist Matteo reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
education
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atlantic City mayor admits to defrauding youth basketball club
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife announce birth of baby girl
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia jewelry store
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby High School
Show More
Cheerleader saves choking child during homecoming parade
911 dispatching issues putting officers' lives in danger, FOP says
Former cop hugs victim's brother after murder sentence
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp, a lot cooler today
Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police
More TOP STORIES News