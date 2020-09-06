WYNDMOOR, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County catholic high school is mourning the death of one of its students.
Isaiah Turner was a senior at La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor.
The school says Turner died Friday following what was described as a sudden, catastrophic medical event.
La Salle plans to honor Turner when classes resume this week.
The school will also be offering counseling services to students who might need it.
La Salle College High School student Isaiah Turner dies suddenly
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More