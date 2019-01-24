EDUCATION

Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2019.

Many schools enforce dress codes for students, but now one lawmakers wants that to apply to parents.

The idea came after Tennessee Representative Antonio Parkinson says he received calls about parents picking up their children while wearing clothing that encourages gang activity or attire that was too revealing for school.

His proposed dress code bill would be part of a larger code of conduct that would also ban adults from cursing, fighting, or being high or drunk on campus.


-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldparentingstudents
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
West Chester School District opts for gender neutral graduation gowns
Penn State center for research on fraternities, sororities planned
FBI: Suspect in custody after Upper Merion Area School District threat
Operation 6abc: Save A Life - Fire safety tips from the experts!
More Education
Top Stories
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
Jayme Closs to receive $25,000 reward from Jennie-O
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
One year later, formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
Man shot 5 times, car riddled with bullets
Show More
Fire burns through roof of restaurant near Plymouth Meeting Mall
Trump postpones State of the Union until end of shutdown
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Tree crashes down on power lines in Pemberton Twp.
More News